Biz / Economy

China's retail sales down 3.9 pct in 2020

Xinhua
  12:27 UTC+8, 2021-01-18       0
China's retail sales of consumer goods, a major indicator of consumption growth, fell 3.9 percent year on year in 2020, the National Bureau of Statistics said Monday.
Xinhua
  12:27 UTC+8, 2021-01-18       0
Chinas retail sales down 3.9 pct in 2020
Xinhua

People shop at a supermarket in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province on March 24, 2020.

China's retail sales of consumer goods, a major indicator of consumption growth, fell 3.9 percent year on year in 2020, the National Bureau of Statistics said Monday.

Sales of consumer goods reached 39.2 trillion yuan (about US$6.05 trillion) last year.

Retail sales in rural areas fell 3.2 percent, lower than the 4-percent decline in urban areas.

In the fourth quarter, the total retail sales of consumer goods grew by 4.6 percent year on year, 3.7 percentage points higher than that in the third quarter.

Monday's data pointed to China's ongoing consumption upgrade, as the retail sales of communication equipment, cosmetics, as well as gold, silver and jewelry by enterprises above the designated size grew by 26 percent, 21.2 percent and 17.3 percent, respectively, in the fourth quarter.

Online sales continued to report robust expansion, with a year-on-year increase of 10.9 percent to reach 11.76 trillion yuan in 2020, the NBS data showed.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Chen Xiaoli
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     