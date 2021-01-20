Biz / Economy

China banking regulator: SOEs are subject to negative subsidies

CGTN
  00:19 UTC+8, 2021-01-20       0
On average, the tax burden of SOEs is about twice the size of private enterprises.
CGTN
  00:19 UTC+8, 2021-01-20       0

China’s state-owned enterprises in general are subject to negative subsidies from the government budget, the head of the country’s banking regulator said on Monday at an online event.

Guo Shuqing, Party chief of the People’s Bank of China and chairman of the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission, made the remarks at the 14th Asian Financial Forum. He said that for a long time, China’s economic and social development has made a positive global impact, and over the past decade, China has contributed 30 percent on average to the global growth.

Yet internationally, there have been some negative remarks about China’s economy, he said, pointing out that misunderstandings obviously exist.

“On average, the tax burden of SOEs is about twice the size of private enterprises. State-owned enterprises actually assume broader social responsibilities. A consequential engine powering the long-term rapid growth of private factories and foreign companies is tax concessions,” Guo elaborated.

He also said banks and SOEs are financially independent of each other and banks’ ownership has long been well diversified. Even banks with relatively large state-owned shares are impossible to transfer benefits to state-owned enterprises.

“China’s banking system boasts the strongest profitability in the world. It’s impossible to grant long-term subsidies to SOEs.”

He said the private sector now accounts for 60 percent of China’s economy while before 1978, there were hardly any, and China’s industrial policies, in general, have been consistent with the market-oriented reforms.

At the end of the 1970s, China encouraged light industries and lifted import restrictions on consumer goods, making China an “expo of brands of all nations.” Since the late 1980s, China’s main policies have been to prevent duplicated constructions resulting from over competition, he added.

The strong competitiveness of Chinese production is not due to a lack of labor protection, Guo said, noting that China’s Constitution and laws provide strong protection for people’s interests and in the past 10 years, the income of Chinese workers has grown rapidly.

Source: CGTN   Editor: Gao Wei
Bank of China
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     