Deeper reform proposed for Pudong New Area

  19:15 UTC+8, 2021-01-27       0
Shanghai Party Secretary Li Qiang says city should give full play to the leading role of Pudong in opening up amid the new development pattern in line with national strategies.
Lawmakers in Shanghai have proposed deeper reform and opening up in the Pudong New Area with stronger policy support and legal guarantees.

Li Qiang, the city’s Party secretary, said Shanghai should give full play to the leading role of Pudong in opening up amid the new development pattern in line with national strategies.

Lu Feng, a deputy to the Shanghai People’s Congress and chairman of Wind Information Technology, called for enlarging the research and application of basic data and artificial intelligence, and promoting R&D in core parts of automation and the core software for various industries.

“We should introduce more fully automatic 'dark factories,' so as to promote Pudong’s manufacturing industry to realize a new leap,” Lu said.

Lu also suggested accelerating digitalization of the financial industry to enhance Pudong’s voice on the international financial stage and better serve the country.

Ye Qing, a member of the Standing Committee of the SPC and president of East China University of Political Science and Law, believed a legal guarantee indispensable for building a good experimental field of system innovation.

“To carry out deeper reforms, higher levels of openness and greater efforts to innovate, we need to upgrade the legal system in Pudong,” Ye said.

Ye suggested innovation of the legal system and the development of key industries should first focus on the process of independent innovation, the sci-tech innovation industry chain and the life cycle system of sci-tech innovation enterprises.

