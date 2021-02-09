Biz / Economy

City to ensure adequate food supply at fair prices during holiday

The city's wholesale markets have strengthened links between production and sales and organized sources of food, as more people will remain in the city for the holiday than usual.
Shanghai authorities are buckling down to ensure adequate food supplies and stable prices during the Spring Festival.

The city’s wholesale markets have strengthened links between production and sales and organized sources of food, as more people will remain in the city for the holiday than in years past, according to Liu Min, deputy director of the city’s commerce commission.

Major vegetable wholesale markets have enhanced their connections with large-scale vegetable production bases in Shandong, Jiangsu, Guangdong, Yunnan and Hainan Provinces, while wholesale markets for pork will ensure access to stable supplies from 127 slaughterhouses in 16 provinces including Hebei, Shandong, Heilongjiang and Jiangsu.

The city pledged to ensure the daily supply of 7,000 tons of vegetables,  while more than 8,000 pigs will be put on the market every day.

The Shanghai Vegetable Group will increase its daily turnover of vegetables from 6,000 to 8,000 tons.

Major wholesale markets for aquatic products will supply more than 1,000 tons of fresh, chilled and frozen products every day.

Around 4,000 tons of frozen pork reserves were put on the market on February 1 in line with the national deployment, according to Chen Guozhong, chief economist of the city’s development and reform commission.

The city’s wholesale and vegetable markets, supermarkets and e-commerce businesses that sell fresh produce will stay open for business as usual.

To ensure basic living standards for low-income groups, the city established close to a thousand discount pork and vegetable counters.

