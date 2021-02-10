Tourism group sets out to replace holidays with 'folidays'

A huge resort has broken ground in Taicang, Jiangsu Province, one of three essential Foliday Town investments by Fosun Tourism Group, also known as Foliday.

The integration of the Yangtze River Delta (YRD) region has created new business opportunities that benefit people working and living nearby.

“With the integration of the YRD region shifting into overdrive, we've found great business opportunities to realize ideal lifestyles here,” said Qian Jiannong, chairman and chief executive officer of Foliday.

Qian hopes holidays will become “folidays” in the future when people have more leisure time — a term that refers to a relaxing lifestyle that focuses on fun, family and friends.

The 1.3-milion-square-meter Foliday Town Taicang is only a five-minute walk from the Taicang High-Speed Train Station, offering convenient transportation to other cities and only 40 minutes from Shanghai. The project is scheduled for completion in 2023.

For people working in Shanghai, Taicang is an easy commute and will offer significantly less expensive housing options.



Foliday Town Taicang will feature Alps Snow live, a sky resort built in conjunction with Compagnie des Alpes, which operates 11 ski resorts around the world. It will be one of the largest indoor ski slopes in East China. To ensure the ultimate skiing experience, Alps Snow live will be the first indoor ski slope in China market to use the Wyss (high-end snowmaker certified in France) standard to create an indoor snow field.

“As an important project embodying the YRD strategy, Taicang Alps International Resort will stimulate consumer demand, which is a driving force for product innovation,” Qian said. “It will be a global tourist destination for an upgraded experience.”