Biz / Economy

Official boost for development of Hongqiao

Ding Yining
Ding Yining
  20:55 UTC+8, 2021-02-18       0
The State Council agrees to a draft guideline from the National Development and Reform Commission for the development of the Hongqiao Central Business District.
Ding Yining
Ding Yining
  20:55 UTC+8, 2021-02-18       0
Official boost for development of Hongqiao
SHINE

The State Council has agreed to a draft guideline submitted by the National Development and Reform Commission for the development of the Hongqiao Central Business District as a latest step toward further opening-up and connectivity with neighboring regions.

It has asked local authorities in Shanghai and neighbouring Jiangsu, Zhejiang and Anhui provinces to standardize working mechanisms and draw up detailed rules to make sure targets will be achieved timely, said a statement posted on the official website of the Chinese government on Thursday.

New policies and major construction projects in the planning and construction of the Hongqiao hub will be reviewed accordingly, according to a State Council release dated February 4.

The draft rule sets a target for Hongqiao to become an important growth engine for high quality regional economic development by 2022 and an international open hub by 2025.

Its aim is to build Hongqiao into an international urban area as well as an open hub with improved ecological environment that can lead to higher-quality integrated development of the Yangtze River Delta region.

The guidelines fall under five core concepts — creativity, coordination, environment friendliness, openness and sharing.

The implementation of the development guidelines should seek higher-quality integrated development of the area and enhance its ability to connect with the Yangtze River Delta region and overseas areas.

The State Council said it would coordinate and instruct the implementation of the development guidelines and offer support measures in the case of any difficulties.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     