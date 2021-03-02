Biz / Economy

A head start on spring recruiting season

Tracy Li
Tracy Li
  16:45 UTC+8, 2021-03-02       0
The spring job market has arrived early this year, with recruiting for open positions and resume submissions increasing by 90 and 70 percent respectively during Spring Festival. 
Tracy Li
Tracy Li
  16:45 UTC+8, 2021-03-02       0
A head start on spring recruiting season
HelloRF

Around 60 percent of businesses got a head start on spring recruiting during the Chinese New Year or earlier to take advantage of people who stayed in cities during the holiday.

The spring job market has arrived early this year, with recruiting for open positions and resume submissions increasing by 90 and 70 percent respectively during the Spring Festival, according to a new industry study.

Around 60 percent of businesses got a head start on spring recruiting during Chinese New Year or earlier to take advantage of people who stayed put during the holiday, said officials from recruitment firm zhaopin.com.

In previous years, the peak period for recruiting commenced after the holiday.

Among job seekers, nearly 40 percent began submitting applications earlier this season, with online job hunting and video interviews making the process more efficient and safe.

The number of job openings in transportation, logistics and warehousing, manufacturing and business services has increased significantly for two consecutive years. 

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     