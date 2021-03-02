A head start on spring recruiting season

The spring job market has arrived early this year, with recruiting for open positions and resume submissions increasing by 90 and 70 percent respectively during Spring Festival.

Around 60 percent of businesses got a head start on spring recruiting during Chinese New Year or earlier to take advantage of people who stayed put during the holiday, said officials from recruitment firm zhaopin.com.

In previous years, the peak period for recruiting commenced after the holiday.

Among job seekers, nearly 40 percent began submitting applications earlier this season, with online job hunting and video interviews making the process more efficient and safe.

The number of job openings in transportation, logistics and warehousing, manufacturing and business services has increased significantly for two consecutive years.