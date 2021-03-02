Biz / Economy

Hongqiao set to become a 'rainbow bridge'

Huang Yixuan
  21:21 UTC+8, 2021-03-02       0
Party official Li Qiang stresses the need to thoroughly implement the overall plan for establishing an international open hub in the Hongqiao area at a meeting on Tuesday.
Ti Gong

The leading group office for promoting integrated development of the Yangtze River Delta at Tuesday's meeting.

Shanghai's Hongqiao area is to be built as a "rainbow bridge" connecting the international and domestic markets.

On Tuesday, Li Qiang, Party secretary of the CPC Shanghai Committee and deputy director of the leading group for promoting integrated development in the Yangtze River Delta, stressed the need to thoroughly implement the overall plan for establishing an international open hub in the Hongqiao area.

The city will direct efforts to build an international central business district, set up a new platform for the international trade center, and improve comprehensive transport management.

"Also, we will spare no effort to enhance our capacity for serving the Yangtze River Delta and boosting coordinated opening-up, to better support the development of the new development pattern," Li said.

Party secretary of the CPC Shanghai Committee  Li Qiang, who also serves as deputy director of the leading group for promoting integrated development in the Yangtze River Delta

Li highlighted the exhibition industry, saying that relying on the National Exhibition and Convention Center, the city can promote the international, professional and branded development of the exhibition economy.

Aiming at some other fields such as professional services and air services, Hongqiao will accelerate the construction of featured areas for modern service industry cluster.

It is also accelerating the gathering of global or regional headquarters of multinational companies, and actively expanding high-end functions including research and development, sales and trade.

The area targets taking the lead in building a digital trade hub with the most comprehensive digital trade services, the most convenient flow of factors, and the best functional platforms.

Li also highlighted the importance of talent. To create a first-class international business environment, the Hongqiao area should place special emphasis on attracting professional, international and innovative talent, thus better serving high-end business activities and high-level trade.

The video meeting held on Tuesday is attended by senior officials from state-level authorities and those in neighboring provinces.

Source: SHINE
