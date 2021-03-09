Biz / Economy

Job market and competition heating up for new graduates

Tracy Li
Tracy Li
  18:02 UTC+8, 2021-03-09       0
During the week between February 25 and March 3, job postings for fresh talent increased 121 percent over the same period last year.
Tracy Li
Tracy Li
  18:02 UTC+8, 2021-03-09       0
Job market and competition heating up for new graduates
HelloRF

The real estate and internet sectors had the strongest recruiting needs, accounting for around 12 percent of total job openings for recent graduates.

The job market for university graduates is heating up in the second week after Spring Festival in China, with recruitment needs and the number of job seekers increasing by 1.2 and 1.4 times respectively year on year, both higher than the overall market level, a new study found.

During the week between February 25 and March 3, job postings for graduates increased 121 percent over the same period last year, according to online recruiting platform zhaopin.com. The increase was almost 11 percent higher than the overall job market during the same period.

At the same time, with the release of postgraduate entrance examination results, more new graduates entered the job market, and their job-seeking behavior became more active, resulting in a 143 percent year-on-year growth in candidates, far exceeding the 106 percent growth of the overall national job market.

The real estate and Internet sectors had the strongest recruiting needs, accounting for around 12 percent of total job openings for recent graduates.

The intermediary services, education and training sectors are also targeting young job seekers.

More than two-thirds of surveyed graduates said competition is intense and finding suitable jobs is difficult. The biggest obstacles are a lack of relevant internships or work experience, followed by insufficient professional skills and low academic qualifications. 

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     