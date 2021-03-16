Biz / Economy

Lingang to spearhead social services reform

﻿ Li Xinran
Li Xinran
  21:03 UTC+8, 2021-03-16       0
The special area of the China (Shanghai) Pilot Free Trade Zone to become a pilot zone for reform and opening-up of education and a leading area with a high-quality health service, 
﻿ Li Xinran
Li Xinran
  21:03 UTC+8, 2021-03-16       0

The Lingang Special Area not only plays a leading role in the country’s economic reform and institutional innovation but will also spearhead the construction of a high-quality social services system and make breakthroughs in education and healthcare, Shanghai government said on Tuesday.

In line with the planning for the construction of a high-quality social service system in Lingang, the special area of the China (Shanghai) Pilot Free Trade Zone will become a pilot zone for the reform and opening-up of education and a leading area with a high-quality health service, according to Chen Shiyan, deputy director of the Shanghai Development and Reform Commission.

In education, major tasks include the building of a core area of industry integrated education. A number of high-level colleges, disciplines and experimental training platforms will be built in connection with the key industries in the special area while the establishment of vocational or secondary schools with mixed ownership will be explored to promote school enterprise cooperation, Chen said.

The plan proposes to introduce prestigious universities from overseas and focus on fundamental research and industrial innovation to create high-level research institutes, new models of lifelong education, and encourage qualified international education resources to run schools, Chen added.

Wu Wei, deputy director of the Lingang Special Area administrative committee, said construction of the east campus of Shanghai High School, Lingang Youth Activity Center and a number of public schools is underway and expected to be completed and put into operation in 2023.

Lingang is also introducing high-quality vocational schools from Germany and promoting the construction of a work-integrated education base jointly run by local enterprises and schools, Wu said.

Mao Lijuan, deputy director of the Shanghai Education Commission, said Lingang’s reform in education will support the construction of high-level vocational schools to serve leading industries and talent in the special area, cultivate high-quality technical talent, and support local universities to establish a number of modern industrial schools.

“The reform will support the cultivation of new industrial universities, focus on integrated circuits, artificial intelligence and other key fields, and build an integrated system of vocational training plus academic education plus an open platform.”

Mao added: “It will also support the introduction of high-quality overseas education resources, learn from foreign vocational education system, and build a university with applied sciences and technologies to serve the industries in Lingang.”

Mao encouraged leading enterprises in Lingang to develop a certificating system in skills for vocational studies and the implementation of modern apprenticeships.

Chen said the major tasks in health include building an advanced public health service system with integration of treatment and prevention, accelerating construction of monitoring and early warning and emergency treatment capacity, improving the level of major epidemic response, strengthening whole life cycle health management, and improving early screening and mental health intervention for key diseases.

“Lingang will build a smart, convenient, comprehensive and efficient primary medical service system, introduce world-class general practice clinics, and develop remote diagnosis and other smart medical services,” Chen said. “At the same time, explore the establishment of a new mode of health consortium with close cooperation between city-level comprehensive hospitals and community health centers, and improve the level of community medical services.”

Wu said efforts would be made to promote the reconstruction and expansion of the Lingang campus of Shanghai Sixth People’s Hospital, while Wanxiang and Shengang community health service centers will be built and put into operation next year.

Zhao Dandan, deputy director of the Shanghai Health Commission, said that in the period of the 14th Five-Year Plan, a regional medical center, a traditional Chinese medicine hospital and a public health center will also be built in the special area.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     