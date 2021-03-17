Besides Shanghai, which Chinese city excelled in economy in 2020?
14:57 UTC+8, 2021-03-17 0
While Shanghai remained No.1 in GDP among Chinese cities, another 22 Chinese cities saw their GDP top 1 trillion yuan (US$153.8 billion) in 2020.
14:57 UTC+8, 2021-03-17 0
While Shanghai remained No.1 in GDP among Chinese cities, another 22 Chinese cities saw their GDP top 1 trillion yuan (US$153.8 billion) in 2020, among which six cities made it for the first time.
Top 23 cities with GDP more than 1 trillion yuan
GDP growth of the the top 23 cities
- Ten cities’ GDP grew more than 4% in 2020
- GDP of Xi’an (No. 20), Fuzhou (No. 23) and Jinan (No. 19) grew fastest
- Only Wuhan (No. 9), due to the epidemic outbreak, saw GDP decrease
- Jiangsu Province has four cities — Suzhou (No. 6), Nanjing (No. 10), Wuxi (No. 14) and Nantong (No. 21) — on the list, the most among the provincial areas.
Source: SHINE Editor: Chen Jie
Special Reports