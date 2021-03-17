Biz / Economy

Shanghai retains its attractiveness as a financial center

Huang Yixuan
Huang Yixuan
  01:35 UTC+8, 2021-03-18       0
Shanghai maintained its position as a top financial hub behind New York and London in the latest Global Financial Centers Index report released on Wednesday.
Huang Yixuan
Huang Yixuan
  01:35 UTC+8, 2021-03-18       0

Shanghai maintained its position as a top financial hub behind New York and London in the latest Global Financial Centers Index report released on Wednesday.

Shanghai remained third in the ranking, unchanged from six months ago, according to the 29th edition of the Index, which is published by the China Development Institute in Shenzhen and Z/Yen Partners, a London-based market research company.

The rating for the city retreated 6 points from the previous edition, but was only one point lower than London.

New York retained its first place, extending its lead over London from 4 to 21 points, although the ratings for both centers dropped, by 6 points and 23 points, respectively.

Hong Kong, Singapore and Beijing all improved their standings, moving up one place each, to take the next three spots. Tokyo, however, dropped three places to rank seventh.

Shenzhen and Zurich, meanwhile, stayed among the top 10, coming in eighth and tenth, respectively, while Frankfurt surged seven places to rank ninth, replacing San Francisco in the top 10, “perhaps benefiting from the exit of the UK from the European Union,” according to the report.

The index shows a relatively high level of stability in the top half of the index, with few centers changing 10 or more places in the rankings.

In the lower half of the index, there was more volatility, perhaps reflecting some uncertainty about the resilience of emerging and smaller centers, according to the report.

New York topped in almost every category except insurance, where Shanghai took the lead. Zurich and Geneva showed particular strength in the government and regulatory sub-index.

Alongside the main GFCI index, the report analyzed 105 financial centers in terms of their fintech offering. Shanghai came second in the fintech ranking after New York. Beijing, Shenzhen and London followed Shanghai.

The report highlighted Shanghai’s efforts to appeal to talents.

“The availability of skilled people and flexibility of the labor markets is a major consideration when global asset management companies choose their branch location. Shanghai is working hard to attract talented professionals by providing a preferential taxation policy and a settled city policy,” it said.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Gao Wei
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     