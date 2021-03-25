RCEP to boost service trade of member countries

The RCEP agreement will push the post-pandemic recovery of service sectors of its member countries and facilitate service trade.

The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership agreement will push the post-pandemic recovery of service sectors of its member countries and facilitate service trade, the Ministry of Commerce said on Thursday.

The agreement contains opening-up commitments by member countries in fields including finance, telecommunications, transportation and tourism, which will boost the development of related service sectors after it takes effect, Vice Minister of Commerce Wang Shouwen told a press conference.

China has already ratified the agreement and is actively preparing for its implementation, said Wang, noting that 87 percent of the binding obligations involving China under the RCEP have already been arranged.

All 15 members of the RCEP have agreed to ratify the deal this year and push for it to become effective on January 1, 2022, said Wang.

Ratifications from at least six ASEAN member countries and three non-ASEAN member countries are needed for the agreement to take effect in these countries.

The RCEP is the world’s largest free trade zone across a wide assortment of indicators, and its 15 member states are home to 2.27 billion people, with a total GDP of US$26 trillion and total exports of US$5.2 trillion.

Last year, China’s exports to RCEP countries accounted for 27 percent of the nation’s total export value.