China to impose anti-dumping measures on Australian wine imports

  17:55 UTC+8, 2021-03-26
Importers bringing in wines related to the anti-dumping activities ruled by China will need to pay tax to China's customs authority, according to the statement. 
  17:55 UTC+8, 2021-03-26       0
Imaginechina

A booth of Australian wine at the third China International Import Expo in Shanghai in November 2020. 

China will impose anti-dumping measures on some Australian wine imports from Sunday for five years, the Ministry of Commerce said in a statement on Friday.

