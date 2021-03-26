China to impose anti-dumping measures on Australian wine imports
Importers bringing in wines related to the anti-dumping activities ruled by China will need to pay tax to China's customs authority, according to the statement.
China will impose anti-dumping measures on some Australian wine imports from Sunday for five years, the Ministry of Commerce said in a statement on Friday.
