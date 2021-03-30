Biz / Economy

Sales soar as factories recover after virus

The manufacturing sector in Jiading shows promising signs of recovery following the COVID-19 epidemic.
In Waigang Town, workers at Shanghai Feilixuncheng Electrical Technology are working overtime in order to deliver goods in time after the company received 101 orders with a total value of 1.63 million yuan (US$250,769) in February, a jump of 33.6 percent compared with the same period last year.

At SPH Zhongxi Pharmaceutical, the production line resumed normal operations last month. Currently the company is producing 3.66 million pills a day.

“The annual production target of the year is at least 20 percent higher than last year,” Wei Gang, director of the company’s manufacturing planning department, said with confidence.

The company is enjoying robust business as two of its drugs excelled in the third batch of national group bidding last August.

The production lines of Shanghai Cable Special Material Co in Nanxiang Town have been operating at full capacity. The key research and development result has applied in 5G cable technologies, new energy automobiles and rail transport. Among them, the 5G cable technologies has been certified by Huawei, China’s telecom giant.

Shanghai Tianling Switchgear reported sales worth 79 million yuan in the first two months of this year, a rise of 213 percent over the same period of 2020. New contracts worth 210 million yuan were signed, soaring 400 percent.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Xingjie
