Biz / Economy

Shanghai best environment in China for SMEs

﻿ Yuan Luhang
Yuan Luhang
  21:47 UTC+8, 2021-03-31       0
City came top of 36 major cities across the country in 2020 for offering the best environment for the development of small and medium-sized enterprises.
﻿ Yuan Luhang
Yuan Luhang
  21:47 UTC+8, 2021-03-31       0
Shanghai best environment in China for SMEs

Shanghai has the best business development environment for small and medium-sized enterprises, according to a report released by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

Shanghai offers the best business development environment for small and medium-sized enterprises among 36 major cities in China, according to a report released by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

“Shanghai is well-developed and balanced in the five indicators measuring the business development environment for SMEs,” Shan Lipo, director of China Small and Medium-sized Enterprises Development Promotion Center, told a forum.

The assessment had five first-level indicators — market, legal system, financing, innovation and policy — as well as 21 second-level indicators and 36 third-level indicators, according to the report.

The 36 cities include four municipalities, five prefectural-level divisions — Dalian, Qingdao, Ningbo, Xiamen and Shenzhen — and 27 capitals.

The cities that followed Shanghai in the top 10 were Shenzhen, Nanjing, Guangzhou, Beijing, Hangzhou, Xiamen, Chengdu, Tianjin and Ningbo.

“Shanghai’s strength mainly lies in plenty of financing opportunities, incentive policies for innovation and entrepreneurship, quality labor resources, government service efficiency and sound traffic infrastructure,” said Wu Jincheng, director of the Shanghai Commission of Economy and Informatization.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     