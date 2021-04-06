Biz / Economy

Shanghai sees consumption boom during Qingming holiday

Xinhua
  17:32 UTC+8, 2021-04-06       0
140 of the city's major retailers and catering businesses saw a sales volume of 1.24 billion yuan, up 55.2 percent over the same period last year.
Xinhua
  17:32 UTC+8, 2021-04-06       0
Shanghai sees consumption boom during Qingming holiday
HelloRF

The eastern Chinese city of Shanghai saw a consumption boom during the Tomb-sweeping Day holiday, according to local authorities.

During the three-day holiday that concluded on Monday, 140 of the city's major retailers and catering businesses saw a sales volume of 1.24 billion yuan (US$189 million), up 55.2 percent over the same period last year, showed data released by the municipal commission of commerce.

Sales of the catering industry and the accommodation sector in Shanghai rose by 54.7 percent and 97.5 percent, respectively, compared to the same period last year.

Tourists visiting Shanghai contributed 2.96 billion yuan to the city's holiday consumption, an increase of 1.05 times compared with 2020, according to the data.

Tomb-sweeping Day, also known as Qingming Festival, was observed on April 4 this year. It is a traditional Chinese holiday for people to pay tribute to the dead and worship ancestors.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Chen Jie
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     