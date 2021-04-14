Chinese regulators urge platform enterprises to rectify problems

The regulators said that the Internet platform enterprises should locate their own problems within one month and subsequently correct them.

Chinese regulators urged Internet platform enterprises to comprehensively rectify problems within time limits and establish a new order in the platform economy.

The Internet enterprises are urged to strictly prevent the disorderly expansion of capital to ensure economic and social security and guard against the formation of monopolies to ensure fair market competition, the regulators said at a meeting held by the State Administration for Market Regulation, the Office of the Central Cyberspace Affairs Commission, and the State Taxation Administration on Tuesday.

Representatives from 34 companies attended the meeting.

The meeting also highlighted the innovative growth of the sector and its open and shared ecosystems, while warning against the abuse of algorithms and tax-related issues.

The overall situation of the Internet platform economy is good, but risks and hidden dangers are accumulating alongside rapid growth, thus it is imperative to regulate the sector.

Strengthening the governance of platform enterprises does not mean the country has changed its attitude toward supporting and encouraging the Internet platform economy, they said.

The government will respect the inherent laws of the Internet platform economy and give full play to its important role.