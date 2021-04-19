Jiangsu city transforming into eco-industry hub

The city of Yixing in neighboring Jiangsu Province has rolled out an ambitious plan to build itself into a hub of eco-industry technologies and expects Shanghai to join and help.

The city of Yixing in neighboring Jiangsu Province has rolled out an ambitious plan to build itself into a hub of eco-industry technologies and expects Shanghai to join and help.

It is the latest integration move in the Yangtze River Delta region where Yixing, which is located on the west bank of Taihu Lake, hopes to play a role.

“Yixing has the natural strength to become such a hub,” said Mayor Chen Shoubin in Shanghai on Sunday. “We are famous for ceramics, bamboo, caves and tea, and we hope to accelerate the growth of related science and technology.”

A group of 44 projects worth 43.5 billion yuan (US$6.7 billion) were signed in Shanghai as part of the efforts to showcase the determination and strength of Yixing to transform the bay of Taihu Lake into a growth engine of eco-industries.

The projects cover energy conservation, smart equipment, biomedicine, health care, the Internet of Things and tourism.

Among them, there will be an eco-industry park with an investment of 5 billion yuan.

“We invite professionals and investment to come to Yixing, and we will never fail your expectations,” Chen said.