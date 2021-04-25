Biz / Economy

Better than expected GDP growth for city

Shanghai's gross domestic product expanded 17.6 percent from a year earlier in the first quarter, led by consumption and manufacturing.
Shanghai’s gross domestic product expanded 17.6 percent from a year earlier in the first quarter, led by consumption and manufacturing,  the Shanghai Statistics Bureau reported on Sunday.

The better-than-expected growth was also up 9.7 percent compared with the same period of 2019, which eliminated the impact of COVID-19.

The city’s economic output now amounts to 945.8 trillion yuan (US$145.9 trillion), with the services sector contributing 722.6 trillion yuan, manufacturing 221.6 trillion yuan and agriculture 1.6 trillion yuan.

In the first quarter, Shanghai’s retail sales surged 48.9 percent year on year, while the output of manufacturing jumped 34.5 percent.

Industries including automobile, electric machines and equipment presented faster growth than other sectors. In particular, the output of new-energy vehicles increased 420 percent from a year earlier.

