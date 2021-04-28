Biz / Economy

Local brands to have their day on May 10

Ding Yining
Ding Yining
  20:05 UTC+8, 2021-04-28       0
Shanghai is holding its fourth annual China Brand day following the State Council's decision in 2018 with 67 local brands showcased at an exhibition hall.
Ding Yining
Ding Yining
  20:05 UTC+8, 2021-04-28       0

Shanghai will hold the fourth annual China Brand Day event and the Exposition on China Indigenous Brand since it was first held in Shanghai in 2018 after the State Council approved the establishment of the "China Brand Day" on May 10 every year.

"China Brand, World Sharing; Focusing on dual circulation to unleash new consumption trends" will be this year's theme. 

This year the exhibition hall for Shanghai brands will bring together 67 local brands and 28 of them will set up offline exhibition spaces.

Qiu Wenjin, deputy director of the Shanghai Development and Reform Commission, said the event will place more focus on Shanghai brands' historical heritage and their continuous innovation efforts in the new era. 

These brands will focus on the five types of new economies — innovative, service, open, headquarters and digital — as well as best practices of the city's digitalization transformation, which are important themes laid out in the city government's annual work report. 

Bailian Group will stage pop-up stores at local department stores and give young people an insight into the city's cultural heritage.   

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     