Smart headquarters park unveiled in Chongming

  21:08 UTC+8, 2021-04-29
Industrial park established on Changxing Island on Thursday has been developed by the Shanghai Federation of Industry and Commerce and the district government.
Smart headquarters park unveiled in Chongming

An industrial park to house the smart manufacturing headquarters of private companies was established on Chongming District’s Changxing Island on Thursday.

Developed by the Shanghai Federation of Industry and Commerce and the Chongming government, the aim is to form an industrial ecosystem with private smart manufacturing enterprises as leaders and up-and-down-stream enterprises as cooperative to create an ecological park that fully reflects the high-end smart-manufacturing characteristics of private companies, said Shou Ziqi, chairman of the federation.

The park is part of the key strategy of “building a world-class industrial cluster of marine equipment manufacturing on Changxing Island,” Shou said.

In his speech at the unveiling ceremony, Li Zheng, the district’s Party secretary, said the park is an important measure to promote the development of a marine equipment industry cluster on Changxing Island worth 100 billion yuan (US$15.5 billion), and to promote private enterprises to base themselves on the new development stage, implement the new development concept, and serve to build a new development pattern.

“Chongming will welcome entrepreneurs from all sides with the greatest enthusiasm, build the Changxing private economy smart manufacturing headquarters park with the greatest determination, support the development of private enterprises with the greatest strength, and strive to build an important site of the Shanghai manufacturing brand, an important leading place of marine science and technology innovation, and an important growth pole of industry city integration development,” Li said.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
