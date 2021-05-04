Biz / Economy

Recession-hit HK posts 7.8% growth in Q1

Shine
  00:44 UTC+8, 2021-05-04       0
Hong Kong's economy jumped back into growth in the first quarter of the year, ending the city's most pronounced period of recession in its modern history.
Shine
  00:44 UTC+8, 2021-05-04       0

Hong Kong’s economy jumped back into growth in the first quarter of the year, ending the city’s most pronounced period of recession in its modern history.

The global financial center had been reeling from the double whammy delivered by social unrest in 2019 and the COVID-19 pandemic. It recorded six consecutive quarters of negative growth, a more prolonged downturn than during both the 1997 Asian financial crisis and the 2007-08 global crash.

That came to an end on Monday when the government announced the economy grew 7.8 percent on year in the first three months of 2021.

The stellar figure, rebounding from a 2.8 percent decline seen in the October-December period last year, was mainly powered by fast-recovering exports and the low base of comparison a year ago, the Census and Statistics Department said in a statement.

On a quarter-to-quarter basis, Hong Kong’s gross domestic product rose by 5.3 percent in the first quarter.

The sharp rebound in the first quarter mainly reflected the strong growth of exports of goods amid the global economic recovery led by the Chinese mainland and the United States, a government spokesman said.

Analyzed by major GDP components, goods exports soared by 30.6 percent over a year earlier in the January-March period, up significantly from an increase of 5.5 percent in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Some other economic indicators also improved year-on-year in the first quarter. Private consumption expenditure increased by 1.6 percent against a 6.9 percent decline three months ago, and fixed capital formation gained by 4.5 percent, up slightly from 3.6 percent growth a quarter earlier.

The city was among the first places outside China’s mainland to record a coronavirus infection, and the economy plunged by a record-breaking 9.1 percent in the first quarter of 2020. Since then, Hong Kong has managed to keep the virus’ spread down to a little more than 11,000 infections thanks to strict quarantine and economically punishing social distancing measures.

Financial secretary Paul Chan has forecast full-year growth of 3.5 to 5.5 percent in 2021. 

But the city has warned that the economy remains below its pre-pandemic levels and the recovery will be uneven. Coronavirus restrictions are keeping Hong Kong all but closed to those without work permits and people who do arrive need to undergo three weeks of compulsory hotel quarantine. 

The tourism and retail sectors remain on their knees and unemployment is around 7 percent.

Source: Agencies   Editor: Gao Wei
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     