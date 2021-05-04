Smartphone shipment jumps 30% in 3 months

China, together with other Pacific regions, has greatly contributed to the accelerated recovery of the global smartphone market.

China’s smartphone market recorded 30 percent year-on-year growth in the first quarter of the year.

China, together with other Pacific regions, has greatly contributed to the accelerated recovery of the global smartphone market, with half of the world’s smartphones shipped in those regions in the first three months of 2021, according to the global market research firm International Data Corporation.

During the period, global smartphone vendors shipped nearly 346 million devices, up 25.5 percent year on year, data from the IDC showed.

As the smartphone market is recovering, the competitive landscape is undergoing a major shift, said the IDC, adding that the Chinese brand Huawei fell out of the top five brands for the first time in many years.

Other Chinese vendors, such as Xiaomi, OPPO and Vivo, are increasing their focus in international markets and gained the most from Huawei’s decline.

In the first three months, Xiaomi has shipped 48.6 million units of smartphones, up 64.8 percent year on year. It has taken up 14.1 percent of the global market in terms of shipment, grabbing the third spot globally.