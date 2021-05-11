Biz / Economy

China to further cut corporate costs to boost vitality of market entities

Xinhua
  08:28 UTC+8, 2021-05-11       0
China will further cut taxes and fees to boost the vitality of market entities, the country's top economic planner said on Monday.
Xinhua
  08:28 UTC+8, 2021-05-11       0

China will further cut taxes and fees to boost the vitality of market entities, the country's top economic planner said on Monday.

China will mobilize financial resources to support the real economy, reduce government-imposed transaction costs, and cut labor costs for firms, said a notice released by the National Development and Reform Commission and three other ministries.

The country will also reduce logistics costs, cancel or lower some highway and civil aviation port charges, and improve transport and logistics infrastructure, the notice said.

It added that efforts would be made to improve the capital turnover of firms and ensure timely payments to small and medium-sized enterprises.

China will maintain the continuity and sustainability of macro policies this year to keep the operation of the economy within an appropriate range, according to this year's government work report.

The country will continue to implement systematic tax cut policies, extend the duration of several temporary policies such as value-added tax relief for small-scale taxpayers, and adopt new policies on structural tax reductions to offset the impact of some policy adjustments, the report said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     