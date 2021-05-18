Biz / Economy

China says will extend tariff exemption for some US imports

China will extend tariff exemption for 79 products imported from the United States that is due to expire Tuesday, the finance ministry said on Monday.

The products include rare earth ore, gold ore, and silver ore and concentrate, an attached list shows.

The exemption will be extended until December 25, it said. The products originally received exemptions from retaliatory tariffs China imposed on US goods as counter measures to US Section 301 action.

China has previously extended exemptions made during rounds of tariffs between the world’s two biggest economies.

Source: Reuters   Editor: Gao Wei
