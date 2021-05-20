Biz / Economy

Hundreds more events for shopping festival

Huang Yixuan
Huang Yixuan
  20:33 UTC+8, 2021-05-20       0
Shanghai's Commission of Commerce says that since the festival was launched, data have shown the huge potential and strong attraction of the city's consumer market.
Huang Yixuan
Huang Yixuan
  20:33 UTC+8, 2021-05-20       0

The second Shanghai Double Five Shopping Festival has seen remarkable achievements so far, and is to hold a further over 400 activities.

Since the festival was launched on May 1, data have shown the huge potential and strong attraction of the Shanghai consumer market, the city's Commission of Commerce said.

Between May 1 and 15, the city’s online retail sales jumped 12.8 percent year on year to 61.69 billion yuan (US$9.58 billion), with the business volume of express deliveries in Shanghai reaching 146 million units, up 22 percent. 

Offline consumption amounted to 121.05 billion yuan, an increase of 10.4 percent from a year earlier, among which the city's 200 key large-scale commercial enterprises realized a total operating income of 16.69 billion yuan, up 27.9 percent from the previous quarter and up 15.9 percent from the same period last year. 

So far, 265 key events and more than 1,100 special activities have been held during this year’s festival.

For the next phase, the city is set to launch over 100 key events and more than 320 featured activities from late May to early June, according to the commission.

Using the platform of the shopping festival, more new products will make their debut in Shanghai, and more brands will promote their culture and innovations, it said.

One highlight is a broader trial of digital yuan payment.

Under the guidance of the Shanghai headquarters of the People’s Bank of China and the city's Financial Regulatory Bureau, the pilot program of e-yuan payment, as a key player in promoting the digital transformation of commerce, has taken the lead in showing up in some core commercial areas, including Nanjing Road, Huaihai Road, Xintiandi, Yuyuan Garden, Lujiazui, Xujiahui and North Bund.

At present, more of the city's key commercial districts, streets, enterprises and platforms are getting tested in an orderly manner, and the payment environment is being continuously optimized, the commission said.

Meanwhile, more events related to food and beverage, new retail, the nighttime economy, tourism and health care will be held in the coming weeks.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Bank of China
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     