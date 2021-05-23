Biz / Economy

Agreement under the framework of Hongqiao International Open Hub signed

  20:38 UTC+8, 2021-05-23       0
Xiangcheng District of Suzhou, together with Shanghai's Changning and Jiading districts, are all listed as the north expansion zone of Hongqiao International Open Hub.
  20:38 UTC+8, 2021-05-23       0

A district in neighboring Suzhou City together with its two counterparts in Shanghai are listed as the north expansion zone of Hongqiao International Open Hub.

Xiangcheng District in Suzhou, and Shanghai's Changning and Jiading districts signed a regional strategic cooperation agreement under the framework of Hongqiao International Open Hub on May 22 to explore and exchange in resource allocation and cooperation, industrial cooperation, urban planning and ecological environment construction.

Ji Jing, Party secretary and director of Xiangcheng, said that Xiangcheng and Shanghai have a long-standing friendship. In recent years, Xiangcheng has been accelerating urban integration with Shanghai.

At present, Xiangcheng has mapped out a blueprint of "one district, 10 pillar industries and 100 industrial parks." The number of new economy enterprises has reached 1,896, and will exceed 5,000 by 2023. Embracing the Great Hongqiao, Xiangcheng's pace of integration is fully accelerated.

Xiangcheng is building a "development alliance" to establish ties with districts of Shanghai in the fields of education, medical care, culture and tourism, government affairs and services.

In line with Xiangcheng's answer to the "Overall Plan for Hongqiao International Open Hub Construction," the rapidly developed district in Suzhou will give full play to its role and become an important support and node of Hongqiao International Open Hub.

Led by the digital economy and the regional high-quality coordinated development, the district will build a new economic and industrial high ground, and the future new center of Suzhou as well as an international community.

It will feature three functions – MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences and events), commerce and transportation, and promote the construction of a central business cooperation zone, international trade cooperation development zone and the expansion zone of comprehensive transportation hub.

At the same time, Xiangcheng will form and enhance four national strategic advantages of an international railway hub, the construction of Sino-Japanese (Suzhou) Local Development Cooperation Demonstration Zone, undertake the test run of digital currency, further Hongqiao Xiangcheng integration development, and implement a number of preferential policies measures, a number of functional platforms, a number of major projects and a number of major activities.

In addition, Xiangcheng will seize the five elements of industry, innovation, talent, finance and business environment and build "six + n new economic industries," accelerate the agglomeration of "six new economic industries," including digital finance, Internet of vehicles, industrial Internet, advanced materials, blockchain and biomedicine, and vigorously develop emerging industries such as aerospace, energy Internet, modern business services and digital cultural innovation.

