Suzhou looks to nurture a vibrant night economy

Suzhou expects to attract more young people to shop at night, officials and businessmen have told a forum.

Zhang Hao, deputy director of the Suzhou Commission of Commerce, said the night economy has become a measurement of a city's level of urban development and its economic strength.

Shanghai has led the way in nurturing a vibrant night economy.

"There are many experiences for us to learn from Shanghai," Zhang said during a "night talk" themed on the Double Five Shopping Festival. It was hosted by the Suzhou government to encourage more collaboration between Suzhou and Shanghai against the backdrop of further integration in the Yangtze River Delta region.

"We need to be more creative in urban management and offer more services that can attract young people who can define the future of the night economy," Zhang said.

In 2019, Shanghai pioneered a night fair on Anyi Road, which was hailed as the trendiest of its kind. It was a hangout frequented by style-conscious youngsters and created a strong atmosphere of life and local color in the middle of modern high-rises.

"Such a place can host a large group of people, where they can have the quality services best fit for their social life. It is what we are trying to do to fan the night economy," said Xie Huaiqing, chairman of Suzhou Department Stores Association.

For example, Suzhou trialled a 36-hour operation of department stores last year following such practices in Shanghai, and launched a bundle of night routes to promote its traditional culture. Zhuozheng Garden, also known as the Humble Administrator's Garden, has extended its opening hours to let people experience the beauty of the night that features Jiangnan style, or culture south of Yangtze River.

More recently, Suzhou started to offer traditional snacks on its canal night cruise tours. The food was prepared by Xinzhenyuan, which is renowned for Suzhou-styled Shengjian (pan-fried pork buns).

"The partnership with cruise operators is expected to be a win-win cooperation," said Lin Bo, general manager of Xinzhenyuan. "It is an attempt to present the best of Suzhou in an innovative way."

Suzhou is a tender city that needs more time for warming up, the forum was told

"When the time is ripe, Suzhou will surprise others," Xie said.