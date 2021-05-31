China's manufacturing PMI edges down to 51 in May
The purchasing managers' index for China's manufacturing sector came in at 51 in May, slightly down from 51.1 in April, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed on Monday.
A reading above 50 indicates expansion, while a reading below reflects contraction.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Wang Qingchu
