China's non-manufacturing PMI picks up in May
10:22 UTC+8, 2021-05-31 0
The purchasing managers' index for China's non-manufacturing sector came in at 55.2 in May, up 0.3 percentage points from the April figure, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Monday.
A reading above 50 indicates expansion, while a reading below reflects contraction.
