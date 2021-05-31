China's non-manufacturing PMI picks up in May

The purchasing managers' index for China's non-manufacturing sector came in at 55.2 in May, up 0.3 percentage points from the April figure.

The purchasing managers' index for China's non-manufacturing sector came in at 55.2 in May, up 0.3 percentage points from the April figure, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Monday.

A reading above 50 indicates expansion, while a reading below reflects contraction.