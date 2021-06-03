China, US agree on joint efforts to solve specific problems in economy, trade: MOC

China and the United States have started normal communications in the fields of economy and trade, agreeing on joint efforts to solve some specific problems in a practical way.

Commenting on the recent video talks between Chinese and US officials, MOC spokesperson Gao Feng said communications between the two sides had a "smooth start."

Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chief of the Chinese side of the China-US comprehensive economic dialogue, held video conversations with US Trade Representative Katherine Tai on May 27 and with US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on June 2.