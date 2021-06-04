Cross-border e-commerce surge in tier-4 regions

Analysts say the cross-border e-commerce market may see a huge and surging demand in China this year with the pandemic making international trips difficult.

City and towns in central and west China, such as Shizuishan in the Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region and Sanmenxia in Henan Province, have become the country's fastest-growing cross-border commerce markets, according to a survey by Amazon and Baidu.

In 2020, 32 percent of Chinese cross-border e-commerce consumers came from tier-4 regions, compared with 28 percent in 2019.

Tier-1 cities such as Shanghai and Beijing are still seeing steady growth, according to the survey of 383 cities across the country.

Buyers are younger, the survey found, with half of them born after 1990.

Amazon is holding its Prime Day on June 21 and will offer Chinese consumers 32 million overseas products in 35 categories. There will be free delivery for purchases valued at more than 300 yuan (US$46).

The company said cosmetics, health care and clothing are the top three choices for Chinese consumers.