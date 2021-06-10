China, US commerce ministers talk over phone on pragmatic cooperation

China's Minister of Commerce Wang Wentao and US Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo talked over phone on Thursday and exchanged views.

China's Minister of Commerce Wang Wentao and US Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo talked over phone on Thursday and exchanged views on relative issues and concerns in a frank and practical way.

During the talks at the invitation of the US side, Wang and Raimondo stressed the importance of dialogue and communication between China and the United States in the business field, and agreed to promote the healthy development of pragmatic cooperation on trade and investment while properly handle differences.

The two sides also agreed to maintain communication in their working relationship.