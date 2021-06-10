China hopes US will treat Chinese firms equally, fairly: MOC

The Ministry of Commerce said Thursday that China hopes the United States can treat Chinese firms in an equal and fair manner and avoid politicizing the economic and trade issues.

Responding to the US move of revoking Trump executive orders targeting Chinese software applications including TikTok and WeChat, MOC spokesperson Gao Feng said it is a positive step in the right direction.

The economic and trade relations between the two countries are mutually beneficial and win-win in nature, Gao said.