﻿
Biz / Economy

Information festival a boost for consumption

﻿ Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  20:39 UTC+8, 2021-06-24       0
Services and products at the Shanghai Information Consumption Festival have boosted innovation, accelerated digitalization of the city and improved Shanghai's business environment.
﻿ Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  20:39 UTC+8, 2021-06-24       0

The Shanghai Information Consumption Festival, part of the Double Five Shopping Festival, has boosted digital service consumption deals valued at over 35 billion yuan (US$5.47 billion) in a month since its debut, a growth of 29 percent compared with last year.

The services and products, from citizens' information consumption, enterprise digital transformation to city's urban management upgrade with AI and cloud, have boosted innovation, accelerated digitalization of the city and improved Shanghai's business environment. They covered 13,000 small and medium-sized enterprises and over 11 million Shanghai citizens, the festival's major organizer, the Shanghai Economy and Information Technology Commission, said on Thursday.

The festival's products include an intelligent car featuring a Qualcomm 8155 chip and Huawei's car connection system, broadcast and cloud game services with 5G development, research on brain science, 3D printer, digitalized supply chain and virtual reality glasses, developed by firms such as Shanghai-based Shengqu Games and Nasdaq-listed iQiyi.

Livestream sales becomes a major growth engine to boost consumption value. During the festival, over 4,000 livestream events are being held. Consumer electronics and communications products are popular categories with 3,200 kinds of products on sale during the festival, with trade volume 35 percent more compared with a year ago.

Digital services and related consumption have accounted for 10 percent of people's total consumption, covering all aspects of people's daily life, according to the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

In the month, Shanghai upgraded city infrastructure such as 5G and broadband networks and adopted new techs such as AI, cloud and big data to boost digital transformation of industries and urban management.

During the Shanghai Information Consumption Festival, Shanghai's fresh food industry has taken over 70 percent market shares nationwide, through digital upgrades of the industry chain.

Information festival a boost for consumption
Ti Gong

Shanghai Information Consumption Festival has boosted consumption.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     