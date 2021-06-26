China to maintain robust GDP growth: S&P Global

S&P Global Ratings on Friday affirmed China's ratings at A+/A-1 with a stable outlook, according to a report from Reuters.

China was likely to maintain above-average economic growth relative to other middle-income economies in the next few years, Reuters reported.

"This is in part due to its effective containment of the COVID-19 pandemic and rapid vaccine rollout," S&P said in a note on Friday.

"We expect real GDP growth to come in at 8.3 percent this year, before moderating to about 5 percent from 2022-2024," the note added, according to Reuters.