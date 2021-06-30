China's non-manufacturing PMI down in June
The purchasing managers' index for China's non-manufacturing sector came in at 53.5 in June, down from 55.2 in May, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Wednesday.
A reading above 50 indicates expansion, while a reading below reflects contraction.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Wang Qingchu
