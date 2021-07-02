Biz / Economy

Sony apologizes to China for bad timing of product launch

  17:59 UTC+8, 2021-07-02
Japanese tech giant Sony apologized to Chinese netizens and canceled an event to launch new products on July 7, the day in 1937 the Japanese military invaded China.
Netizens' anger was not groundless as Sony's original product launch time was scheduled to be 10pm, the exact same time Japan commenced its invasion of China 84 years ago.

"Due to lack of consideration, the choice of the date has created misunderstandings and confusion. We express our deep apologies and have immediately cancelled our arrangement," Sony China said in a statement. 

It also posted an apology statement on its social platform accounts, including Weibo.

Sony said it originally planned to launch a new camera during a photography equipment show in Shanghai between July 7 and 10.

It's not proper for a Japanese brand to hold an event in China at such a sensitive time , said experts and netizens. 

Sony, which launched its PlayStation 5 in China in May, is establishing a new "entertainment and mobile ecosystem" in the Chinese market, the company previously announced. 

Source: SHINE
﻿
