China's consumer prices rise 1.1% in June

China's consumer price index, one of the main gauges of inflation, rose 1.1 percent year on year in June, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed on Friday.

The figure was lower than the 1.3 percent year-on-year growth recorded in May.

China's economy recovered steadily in June, with ample supply in the consumer market and the stable performance of consumer prices, said senior NBS statistician Dong Lijuan.

China's producer price index, which measures costs for goods at the factory gate, rose 8.8 percent year on year in June, according to the NBS.