China announces reserve requirement ratio cut
17:47 UTC+8, 2021-07-09 0
The People's Bank of China, China's central bank, Friday announced it will cut the reserve requirement ratio for financial institutions from July 15 to support the real economy.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Han Jing
