China's foreign trade up 27.1% in 1st half

China's total imports and exports expanded 27.1 percent year on year to 18.07 trillion yuan (US$2.79 trillion) in the first half of 2021, official data showed on Tuesday.

This marks an increase of 22.8 percent from the pre-epidemic level in 2019, the General Administration of Customs said.

Exports jumped 28.1 percent from a year earlier, while imports climbed 25.9 percent in yuan terms.

In June alone, the country's imports and exports went up 22 percent year on year to stand at 3.29 trillion yuan, marking an increase for the 13th month in a row.