﻿
Biz / Economy

More overseas Chinese firms bullish on trade with US

﻿ Ding Yining
Ding Yining
  11:12 UTC+8, 2021-07-15       0
Although 25 percent still expect things to get worse, companies continue to regard the US as a crucial market for their foreign expansion
﻿ Ding Yining
Ding Yining
  11:12 UTC+8, 2021-07-15       0
More overseas Chinese firms bullish on trade with US
HelloRF

As many as 39 percent of overseas Chinese businesses expect improvements in the China-United States bilateral relationship and economic prospects, as a more predictable and stable US business environment emerges, a new study shows.

This level of optimistic overseas Chinese companies has improved from 33 percent last year, according to a joint report by the China General Chamber of Commerce-USA, CGCC Foundation and EY.

One-quarter of respondents still expect relations to deteriorate, however that is an improvement from the 30 percent recorded a year ago.

The survey of 183 Chinese companies in the US, conducted between March and May, shows the firms' optimism and resilience as they continue to regard the US as a crucial market for overseas expansion.

As many as 83 percent of respondents expect their new investments in the US to increase or remain unchanged from the previous year.

Up to 65 percent managed to reinvest profits in their US operations last year, up 15 percent from a year earlier.

Research director Li Ying at the China General Chamber of Commerce-USA attributes the increased optimism to prospects around the Biden administration and improvements in pandemic containment measures.

Consumer-facing businesses and real estate were the hardest hit sectors, while financial services, telecommunications and utilities were somewhat unaffected.

Patrick Duan, senior vice president of operations at BYD North America, said the company remains committed to bringing products to the local market to gain more share under challenging situations.

"We're still eyeing to build up trustworthy product and brand influence while trying our best to mitigate the pandemic's impact on supply chain operations," Duan said.

Although levels of satisfaction about the general business environment in the US have dipped since 2015, 65 percent of companies still managed to reinvest their profits in the US market last year, up from 40 percent a year earlier.

The proportion of companies that find the US business and investment environment to be favorable fell from 61 percent in 2015 to merely 27 percent this year.

"The spirit of mutual respect and cooperation is vital to China and the United States, particularly amid the current environment," said Huang Wenhua, vice chairman of CGCC and president of SAIC USA Inc.

Executives are also seeking to play a role in building strong, positive relations through initiatives linked to growing brand awareness.

Shau Zhang, EY US Partner and China Overseas Investment Network Leader, said to sustain growth in the US market, many overseas Chinese businesses are prioritizing efforts to strengthen their compliance regimes.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
BYD
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     