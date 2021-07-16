China's national carbon market starts online trading

China's national carbon market started online trading on Friday, a significant step to help the country reduce its carbon footprint and meet emission targets.

Carbon emissions by over 2,000 power companies covered in the first batch of trading are estimated to exceed more than 4 billion tons per year. This means China's carbon trading market would become the world's largest in terms of the amount of greenhouse gas emissions covered.