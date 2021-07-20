China's fiscal revenue up 21.8% in first half

China's fiscal revenue saw a year-on-year increase of 21.8 percent in the first six months of 2021, official data showed on Tuesday.

According to data released by the Ministry of Finance, the country's fiscal revenue exceeded 11.7 trillion yuan (US$1.8 trillion) during the period.