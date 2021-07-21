Biz / Economy

China's advertising market on target for 22% growth this year

Ding Yining
Ding Yining
  20:11 UTC+8, 2021-07-21       0
Domestic economic recovery has led to more consumer spending and an advertising rebound, report says.
Ding Yining
Ding Yining
  20:11 UTC+8, 2021-07-21       0
China's advertising market on target for 22% growth this year
HelloRF

China's advertising market is expected to see a strong rebound, with an increase of 22.8 percent to 999.8 billion yuan (US$154 billion) this year, GroupM's latest mid-year advertising forecast shows.

Last year, China was an exception among major countries with an annual growth of 6.2 percent, according to GroupM's "This Year Next Year" report, which is updated twice a year.

Global advertising weathered the storm relatively well last year with a mild decline of 3.5 percent, excluding US political advertising, the report said.

This year global advertising is set to return to the positive with a 19-percent increase.

The report indicates that China's domestic economic recovery contributed to consumer spending as well as the ad spend rebound.

Although the fight against COVID-19 will be protracted, China's increasing vaccination rate, favorable economic policies and positive consumer market sentiment would point to a moderate upward trend in its advertising market next year, it added.

There will be a substantial slow down in overall digital advertising from its previous exponential growth, with estimated annual growth of 23.9 percent this year and an even slower pace of 9.5 percent in 2022.

As policies on data security are getting tougher, and competition for existing traffic intensifies, digital platforms are shifting from a blind pursuit of traffic and growth to a sustainable development mode.

Out-of-home advertising will see a strong comeback this year with a 26.8 percent increase after suffering severe losses last year.

Outdoor media are speeding up their digitalization transformation, and cross-media collaboration is also enhanced thanks to technology development.

Traditional TV will also turn around in 2021 and total ad spending will add 5.4 percent year-on-year.

In 2022, considering the Winter Olympic Games and tech-enabled new forms of TV programs and variety shows, ad spending will remain stable in the traditional TV segment, with year-on-year growth of 4 percent.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     