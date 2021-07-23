﻿
Biz / Economy

Foreign investments into China accelerate despite global tensions: US economist

Xinhua
  12:59 UTC+8, 2021-07-23       0
Foreign direct investment and portfolio inflows into China continue to accelerate this year despite global economic and financial tensions, a renowned US economist said.
Xinhua
  12:59 UTC+8, 2021-07-23       0

Foreign direct investment and portfolio inflows into China continue to accelerate this year despite global economic and financial tensions, a renowned US economist said on Thursday.

"As China continues to lead the global recovery from the adverse economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and the business environment for foreign firms in China continues to improve, foreign multinationals are doubling down on their investments in China, establishing thousands of new firms and expanding existing ones," Nicholas Lardy, a senior fellow at Washington DC-based think tank the Peterson Institute for International Economics, said in a blog post.

"This broad measure of foreign direct investment inflows includes new nonfinancial investment, reinvested profits of existing nonfinancial foreign affiliates, as well as foreign investment and reinvestment in financial institutions in China," Lardy explained.

"The latter types of foreign direct investment inflows are growing rapidly, as China has liberalized financial regulations to allow majority or sole foreign ownership of securities, asset management, insurance, and other types of financial firms," he said.

Lardy noted that foreign direct investment inflows into China continue to accelerate in 2021.

"China's total direct investment inflows this year will almost certainly reach a new all-time high, and its share of global foreign direct investment is likely to rise further," he said.

Last year, China's share of global foreign direct investment reached an all-time high of 25 percent, almost twice its share in 2019, according to Lardy.

Portfolio inflows into China are also surging, while foreign purchases of Chinese government bonds are even larger, he said.

"Global economic decoupling from China or, as some call it, reshoring, is not happening," Lardy concluded, adding that in some critical dimensions China's integration into the global economy "continues to deepen" despite the actions of some foreign governments.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     