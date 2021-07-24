Biz / Economy

China's photovoltaic industry registers fast expansion in H1

Xinhua
  13:56 UTC+8, 2021-07-24       0
China's photovoltaic industry posted fast expansion in the first half of this year as the country strives to peak carbon dioxide emissions and achieve carbon neutrality.
Xinhua
  13:56 UTC+8, 2021-07-24       0

China's photovoltaic industry posted fast expansion in the first half of this year as the country strives to peak carbon dioxide emissions and achieve carbon neutrality, according to the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

China has produced 238,000 tons of polysilicon in the January-June period, up 16.1 percent year on year, data from the ministry showed.

In June alone, the country has produced 42,000 tons of polysilicon.

In the first six months, total silicon wafer production in the country reached 105 GW, up 40 percent year on year, the data showed.

Last month, China announced that it would end the subsidies for new centralized photovoltaic stations, distributed photovoltaic projects and onshore wind power projects from the central government budget in 2021 and achieve grid parity.

Effective from August 1, the policies aim to promote the efficient use of resources and the high-quality development of new energy industries, such as photovoltaics and wind power, according to the National Development and Reform Commission.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     