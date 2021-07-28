﻿
Economic gains expected from Hongqiao forum and import expo

Panel shares ideas on how forum can increase its influence in wide-ranging areas of development.
Ti Gong

Academics, industry observers and government officials discuss in a video conference how the upcoming fourth China International Import Expo and Hongqiao Economic Forum could further boost economic exchanges.

Academics and industry observers expect the upcoming fourth China International Import Expo and Hongqiao Economic Forum to further boost economic exchanges and dialogue.

Leading economists, executives and academics are set to shed light on the theme of "Global Economic Cooperation in the Post-Pandemic Era" at Hongqiao Economic Forum and more than 10 dedicated sub-forums to be held on November 5.

They will also cover topics like global governance, climate change and trade, and the digital economy.

Jin Xu, chairman of the China Association of International Trade, is anticipating a bigger role for developing nations and emerging markets in terms of international collaboration and global governance, as well as a growing demand for collaboration between nations. 

He made the remarks at a panel discussion in Shanghai where industry experts shared their views on how the Hongqiao forum can increase its influence in a number of wide-ranging areas as part of activities to mark the 100-day countdown to the kickoff of this year's CIIE.

Fabrice Megarbane, CEO of L'Oréal China and president of L'Oréal North Asia Zone, said there's increasing awareness about the role of the Hongqiao Economic Forum to build a healthy industry ecosystem, bring more services and products, and facilitate collaboration.

Wang Jinzhan, executive secretary of the China Association for Science and Technology, said science and technology research activities also require multi-lateral collaboration.

He pointed to growing concerns about data security, higher demand for data governance, and integrated approaches to encourage scientific innovation and industry development.

Yu Miaojie, deputy dean of the National School of Development, Peking University, and a liberal arts chair professor, said China's service trade still had limited volume, and data-related cross-border collaboration, such as cloud computing and data processing services, could be a major area for future development.

Over 70 CIIE exhibitors this week also attended the pre-expo supply-demand matchmaking meeting at the National Convention & Exhibition Center, including food and agricultural vendors, medical equipment and health-care companies.

Lesaffre Group is returning to CIIE for the fourth time this year. The firm making yeast and fermentation considers the expo an important platform to reach out to more industry players and local suppliers.

Jean Philippe Poulin, president of Lesaffre China, said it's also leveraging the expo to expand its reach to local customers. It has started to offer tailor-made solutions to local farm operators through connections built during the expo.

It will highlight pure natural yeast extracts this year as a result of increased demand for vegetarian foods and greater health awareness.

Source: SHINE
