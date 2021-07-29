﻿
Biz / Economy

60 new foreign investment deals signed in city

﻿ Yuan Luhang
Yuan Luhang
  15:31 UTC+8, 2021-07-29       0
Attracting US$12.45 billion in foreign capital in the first half, Shanghai is the top destination in China for multinationals.
﻿ Yuan Luhang
Yuan Luhang
  15:31 UTC+8, 2021-07-29       0
60 new foreign investment deals signed in city

Shanghai authorities sign deals with multinational companies.

Shanghai remains the top destination for multinationals to invest in China as a new batch of 60 foreign investment projects signed in the city on Wednesday.

They were the second group of foreign investment projects inked in 2021, and the overseas capital attracted reached US$5.85 billion.

Among them, 36 projects feature Shanghai's key industries, covering integrated circuits, biomedicine, artificial intelligence, electronics and information, life and health, automobiles, high-end equipment, advanced materials and fashionable consumer goods.

Also, 35 projects are located in the five "new cities" of Shanghai: Jiading, Songjiang, Qingpu, Fengxian and Nanhui.

Twenty-four of the projects received funding of more than US$50 million each, and five were from Fortune Global 500 companies.

"China contributes more than 20 percent of our total sales and is the biggest market for us now and increases fast. We will upgrade our operation in Shanghai to our regional headquarters, which will further improve our efficiency in China," said Sun Yu, general manager of Swarovski (Shanghai) Trading Co Ltd,  an Austrian producer of crystal glass jewellery.

"Besides, we set our biggest global flagship store here in Shanghai's Hong Kong Square on Huaihai Road M. It will open this November. Consumers can have tailor-made products here," Sun added.

In the first half of 2021, Shanghai attracted US$12.45 billion in foreign capital, an increase of 21.1 percent over 2020 and up 13 percent on average in the past two years.

By the end of June, the city added 31 regional headquarters and 12 research and development centers of multinational companies, becoming home to 802 regional headquarters and 493 research and development centers of multinational companies.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     